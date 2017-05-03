The Willamette Greenway and how it came to be
In 1966, Tom McCall and Bob Straub, were locked in a race for governor. McCall, then secretary of state, was an urbane, former newscaster with a Boston twang, even though he had grown up in the rimrock country out of Redmond, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|Apr 27
|knowledge is power
|1
|Rent a Wreck
|Apr 26
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Apr 25
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC