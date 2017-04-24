SR biz editor joins CSDistrict
Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is proud to announce Scott Maben as the district's new Director of Communications. Maben currently serves as the Business Editor at The Spokesman-Review and previously managed their Coeur d'Alene bureau as Deputy City Editor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|14 hr
|knowledge is power
|1
|Rent a Wreck
|Wed
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Apr 25
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC