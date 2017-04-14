Single-Engine Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway
Authorities say a single-engine plane has made an emergency landing on a highway about 1 mile from the Eugene airport. Pilot Brandon Wynn looks at his aircraft in the parking lot of Fiddler's Green Golf Center north of Eugene, Ore., after making an emergency landing, Friday, April 14, 2017.
