Runway Repaving Strands Passengers At SFO, Causes Flight Delays And Cancellations Monday
San Francisco International Airport is being described as "a travelers' nightmare" , after an ongoing construction project at one of their runways forced the delay and cancelation of hundreds of flights Sunday and Monday. The culprit is Runway 28L, which NBC Bay Area reports is typically used for arriving flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a Wreck
|4 hr
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|22 hr
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC