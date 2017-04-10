Report released on Oregon plane crash that killed 4: Windy, turbulent conditions
A preliminary report released Thursday on a plane crash near Eugene that killed the pilot and a family of three last week says the aircraft was flying in high winds with moderate to severe turbulence when it crashed. Witnesses reported the single engine, six-seat 1984 Piper PA-46-310P was traveling at a low altitude before it crashed into a grassy field two miles north of Harrisburg, according to the report by the National Transportation Safety Board.
