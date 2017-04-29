Oregon Supreme Court Rules That Debt-Collecting Lawyers Are Subject to Consumer Protection Laws
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that lawyers who collect debts are subject to an Oregon consumer protection law called the Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits "unconscionable tactics." In 2011, the Oregon Department of Justice began an investigation of a Eugene lawyer named Daniel Gordon, who worked on behalf of debt collectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|Apr 27
|knowledge is power
|1
|Rent a Wreck
|Apr 26
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Apr 25
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC