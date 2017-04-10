Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio to hold town hall meetings
Eugene, Ore.- Rep. Peter DeFazio will hold a series of town hall meetings across southern Oregon next week. According to a media release, he hopes to hear from voters and update Oregonians on his work in Washington.
