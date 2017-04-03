Oregon man pulled into wood chipper sues for $16.7M
A 35-year-old man who was seriously injured when he went head first into a wood chipper seeks $16.7 million in a lawsuit against the machine's Iowa-based manufacturer. The accident happened in February 2016, while Noly Chouinard of Eugene, Oregon, was working for a tree-care company at a property in Leaburg.
