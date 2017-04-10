Oregon airplane crash: Pilot identified as 67-year-old California man

Mark Gregory Aletky, 67, of Acton, California, has been identified as the pilot of a 1984 Piper PA-46-310P that crashed Friday near Harrisburg, killing Aletky and three passengers, the Linn County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday. The sheriff's office said John A. Zitting, 42, hired Aletky to fly him; his wife and their son, to Eugene.

