New drug delivery system shows promise for fighting solid tumors
A new cancer-drug delivery system shows the ability to exploit the oxygen-poor areas of solid tumors that make the growths resistant to standard chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Carcinomas that affect the breast, lung, prostate and colon are among these solid-tumor cancers, as are malignancies in the lymphatic system, known as lymphomas, and the much less common sarcomas that arise in connective tissue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Mar 25
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar 15
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar 12
|Eugene liberal
|1
|Everybody Wins
|Mar 12
|we all live here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC