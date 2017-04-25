Nazis and Antifa Trade Shouts Across The Street In Eugene
A video still shows the gathering on Springfield neo-Nazi Jimmy Marr's lawn on April 24, 2017. Notorious Oregon Nazi Jimmy Marr, recently seen with bagpipes making trouble at the Lucky Lab Beer Hall in Northwest Portland and creeping out undergraduates at the University of Oregon, hosted a hate party yesterday at his home in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Sun
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Sun
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Sat
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC