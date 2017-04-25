Nazis and Antifa Trade Shouts Across ...

Nazis and Antifa Trade Shouts Across The Street In Eugene

A video still shows the gathering on Springfield neo-Nazi Jimmy Marr's lawn on April 24, 2017. Notorious Oregon Nazi Jimmy Marr, recently seen with bagpipes making trouble at the Lucky Lab Beer Hall in Northwest Portland and creeping out undergraduates at the University of Oregon, hosted a hate party yesterday at his home in Springfield.

