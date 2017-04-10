Musical 'Influencers'

Musical 'Influencers'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Eugene Weekly

Music scenes are like phantoms: Point them out, and they disappear; name them and they shift; call out a great house-show venue and watch it evaporate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
large reward stolen african grey parrot Thu You know who 1
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar '17 Eugene liberal 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC