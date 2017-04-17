Mother allegedly offered her toddler ...

Mother allegedly offered her toddler for sex to online man

Mother, 27, is arrested for 'offering up her three-year-old daughter for sex with man she met online in exchange for $6,000' Kelsey Wheeler is accused of trying to sex traffic her daughter, three, for $6,000 but told the FBI she was trying to rob the man she met online, when she was arrested in Portland on Friday A mother was arrested after she allegedly offered up her three-year-old daughter for sex with a man she met online in exchange for $6,000. Kelsey Wheeler is accused of attempting to traffic her toddler daughter in exchange for thousands of dollars but told FBI agents she was merely trying to rob the prostitution client when she was arrested on Friday, according to court records.

