Merriweather twins set meet records at Oregon Relays

Dai'lyn Merriweather broke the meet record in the 200 meters and Jai'lyn broke the meet record in the 400 meters at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Dai'lyn smashed her previous best time in the 200, winning in 23.77 seconds, which is by far the fastest time in that event in the state at all classifications.

