Merriweather twins set meet records at Oregon Relays
Dai'lyn Merriweather broke the meet record in the 200 meters and Jai'lyn broke the meet record in the 400 meters at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Dai'lyn smashed her previous best time in the 200, winning in 23.77 seconds, which is by far the fastest time in that event in the state at all classifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Mar 25
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar '17
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar '17
|Eugene liberal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC