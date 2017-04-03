Making Earth Day More Than Just a One...

Making Earth Day More Than Just a One-Day Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Edutopia

With Earth Day 2017 coming up on April 22, many schools are making plans for one-day celebrations that promote a green message. For deeper learning-and longer-term benefits for people and our planet alike-why not use Earth Day as an opportunity to launch more ambitious projects? In 1970, more than 20 million Americans participated in the first Earth Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edutopia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC