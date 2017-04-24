ISU dance students shine at American College Dance Association Northwest Conference

Ten students and faculty from Idaho State University's Department of Theatre and Dance attended the American College Dance Association Northwest Conference in Eugene, Ore., the week of March 28-April 2. More than 450 students and faculty members from 20 different colleges and universities in the northwest region attended the conference designed to "support and affirm dance in higher education by honoring multiple approaches to scholarly and creative research while fostering and promoting excellence in choreography and/or performance through the adjudication process."

