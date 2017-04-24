ISU dance students shine at American College Dance Association Northwest Conference
Ten students and faculty from Idaho State University's Department of Theatre and Dance attended the American College Dance Association Northwest Conference in Eugene, Ore., the week of March 28-April 2. More than 450 students and faculty members from 20 different colleges and universities in the northwest region attended the conference designed to "support and affirm dance in higher education by honoring multiple approaches to scholarly and creative research while fostering and promoting excellence in choreography and/or performance through the adjudication process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|Thu
|knowledge is power
|1
|Rent a Wreck
|Wed
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Apr 25
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC