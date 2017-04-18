Hummingbird Wholesale Issues Allergy ...

Hummingbird Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Hazelnut in...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: US Food and Drug Administration

Hummingbird Wholesale of Eugene, Oregon is recalling 5lbs of Organic Cocoa-Dusted Chocolate Ginger, because it may contain undeclared hazelnut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Food and Drug Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
large reward stolen african grey parrot Apr 13 You know who 1
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar '17 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar '17 Eugene liberal 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC