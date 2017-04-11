Farmers Market Minute

Farmers Market Minute

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KZEL-FM Eugene

One of the best parts about living in our community is the fantastic access to farm fresh foods and products. And that includes the Lane County Farmers Market that happens every Saturday April 1 through November 11 from 9 am until 3 pm at 8th and Oak St in Eugene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZEL-FM Eugene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar '17 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar '17 we all live here 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC