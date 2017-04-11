Farmers Market Minute
One of the best parts about living in our community is the fantastic access to farm fresh foods and products. And that includes the Lane County Farmers Market that happens every Saturday April 1 through November 11 from 9 am until 3 pm at 8th and Oak St in Eugene.
