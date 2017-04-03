Fairbanks tattoo shop: What you get i...

Fairbanks tattoo shop: What you get is what you see

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Liberty Tattoo owner Scotty Gyatso has a simple philosophy about how to run a tattoo studio: No attitude and no drama. "A lot of the shops here in town, you walk in and you receive a rock star attitude," he said at his Fairbanks studio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC