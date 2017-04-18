Environmental Legislation
Virtually no protections are in place to safeguard watersheds and streams - both sources of drinking water in Oregon - from being contaminated by herbicides, says Jason Gonzales of Oregon Wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Mar 25
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar '17
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar '17
|Eugene liberal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC