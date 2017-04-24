Educating our educators: Pacific University teaching program could be ...

But this could soon be a thing of the past as Pacific University of Forest Grove hopes to open a satellite program in Roseburg that will not only offer the final two years of an education degree, but can also be used as a tool for continuing education for the educators that are already teaching our youth. According to Opportunity Nation, a bipartisan coalition working to expand economic mobility in the U.S., 13.2 percent of American youth aged 16 to 24 are not in school and are not working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.