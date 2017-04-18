Deadline to mail taxes is Tuesday, bu...

Deadline to mail taxes is Tuesday, but don't wait too long

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The News-Review

Normally, the due date without getting an extension, is April 15, but this year you have through Tuesday, April 18. The extra time this year comes because April 15 falls on the weekend, which would have normally moved the deadline to Monday, but since Emancipation Day is celebrated as a federal holiday in Washington, D.C., the deadline was been pushed to Tuesday. Roseburg Postmaster Carter Clark has some advice for Douglas County filers to make sure their tax packets get the 18th postmark so there is no penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
large reward stolen african grey parrot Apr 13 You know who 1
Basketball Apr 1 Jake 1
Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to... Apr 1 facts 2
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar '17 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar '17 Eugene liberal 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC