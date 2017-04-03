David Reaves, ex-Oregon Ducks assista...

David Reaves, ex-Oregon Ducks assistant, pleads no-contest to DUII, other charges

Former Oregon Ducks assistant coach David Reaves pleaded no contest Monday morning to DUII, careless driving and refusal of a breath test, charges that stemmed from a Jan. 22 arrest in downtown Eugene that led to his February resignation from his role as UO's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Reaves will enter court-ordered diversion relating to the DUII charge and should he complete the program, his case will be dismissed.

