David Reaves, ex-Oregon Ducks assistant, pleads no-contest to DUII, other charges
Former Oregon Ducks assistant coach David Reaves pleaded no contest Monday morning to DUII, careless driving and refusal of a breath test, charges that stemmed from a Jan. 22 arrest in downtown Eugene that led to his February resignation from his role as UO's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Reaves will enter court-ordered diversion relating to the DUII charge and should he complete the program, his case will be dismissed.
