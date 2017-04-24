County Initiative Power Under Attack?
Judge Karsten Rasmussen, presiding judge of the Lane County Circuit Court, offered wins to both the progressive organization Community Rights Lane County and to retired Eugene attorney Stan Long in the battle over how - or whether - the county places initiatives on the ballot for voters to decide on future county ordinances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|44 min
|knowledge is power
|1
|Rent a Wreck
|Wed
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Tue
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC