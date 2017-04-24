County Initiative Power Under Attack?

County Initiative Power Under Attack?

34 min ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

Judge Karsten Rasmussen, presiding judge of the Lane County Circuit Court, offered wins to both the progressive organization Community Rights Lane County and to retired Eugene attorney Stan Long in the battle over how - or whether - the county places initiatives on the ballot for voters to decide on future county ordinances.

