Changes at A16: Nicolette Manescalchi Promoted to Executive Chef
Congratulations to chef Nicolette Manescalchi , who has been with the ~A16~ group for eight years, most recently as chef de cuisine at A16 in San Francisco; she is now going to be executive chef of the group. A16 executive chef Rocky Maselli, who opened ~A16 ROCKRIDGE~ , is going to be moving back to Eugene, Oregon, at the end of May. He will be taking over the reins at Marche for chef-owner Stephanie Pearl Kimmel, who is retiring.
