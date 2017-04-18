BHS and NRT Introduce Max-AI
Bulk Handling Systems , Eugene, Oregon, and its wholly owned subsidiary NRT , Nashville, Tennessee, have announced the introduction of Max-AI technology, an artificial intelligence that identifies recyclables and other items for recovery. Through deep learning technology, Max-AI employs both multilayered neural networks and a vision system to see and identify objects similar to the way a person does, the company says.
