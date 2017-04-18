Baby Steps to Going Green
Going green can be achieved by making changes big or small. Three main contributors to greenhouse gases are transportation, what types of food you buy - i.e. where it comes from and how it's packaged - and how you heat and cool your home, according to Linda Kelly with 350 Eugene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Mar 25
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar '17
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar '17
|Eugene liberal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC