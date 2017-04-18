An Opening For Trump In Deep Blue Oregon
Workers watch as wooden boards move across a wood planer inside Seneca Sawmill Company in Eugene, Ore. It sits in the state's 4th congressional district - which Donald Trump almost won.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|19 hr
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Sun
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Sat
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC