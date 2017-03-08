Woman describes six-day road trip to ...

Woman describes six-day road trip to California in 1922

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Sixty-nine years after it happened, Marjorie H. Gardner described a road trip in 1922 from Eugene, Oregon, to San Francisco, California. Her family drove a Willys-Overland automobile and a Hupmobile, open touring cars with imitation leather seats and flapping side curtains.

