Under Fire
The car Alfred Lahai Brownell was traveling in was stopped by a roadblock and surrounded by 150 men wielding guns and machetes, "all kinds of weapons," Brownell remembers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graveyard carz (Jan '15)
|Feb 26
|Chips sucks
|3
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Feb 24
|Jason
|1
|Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Take a good look at Springfield
|Feb 19
|so sad
|1
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC