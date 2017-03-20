Three Oregon beer bars named among America's 10 best
Two Portland beer bars and a third in Eugene were named among USA Today's list of America's 10 best. The Portland bars -- Bailey's Taproom and Belmont Station -- are also among The Oregonian/OregonLive's picks for the city's 10 best beer bars .
