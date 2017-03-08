Siemens rolls out first Cascades Charger locomotive

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The first of eight SC-44 Siemens Charger diesel-electric locomotives ordered by Washington State Department of Transportation has been rolled out at the manufacturer's Sacramento plant. The locomotives are to be used with Talgo coaches on the Cascades service from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver in Canada, which is operated by Amtrak on behalf of WSDOT and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.