Portland Metro Thursday Weather: Heav...

Portland Metro Thursday Weather: Heavy rain and wind with a flood watch to the south

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Heavy rain is expected later Thursday morning and into the evening. A flood watch is effect for the central Willamette Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rid of the Grand Jury 2 hr cut my taxes 1
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Take a good look at Springfield Feb 19 so sad 1
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Parking Phart 4
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lane County was issued at March 09 at 8:44PM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC