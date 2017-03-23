Police release the name of 14-year-old girl killed by log
Oregon police have released the name of the girl who died after a waterlogged log rolled on top of her. Aurora Sheffel, 14, was standing on top of the log with friends while taking pictures at the South Jetty Park Beach on Saturday, the Eugene Register-Guard reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Sat
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Sat
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar 15
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar 12
|Eugene liberal
|1
|Everybody Wins
|Mar 12
|we all live here
|1
|Pet Friendly Rentals?
|Mar 11
|Potential New Res...
|1
|Contact me if you have information
|Mar 10
|many victims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC