Police release the name of 14-year-old girl killed by log

Oregon police have released the name of the girl who died after a waterlogged log rolled on top of her. Aurora Sheffel, 14, was standing on top of the log with friends while taking pictures at the South Jetty Park Beach on Saturday, the Eugene Register-Guard reported.

