Peterson debuts horizontal grinder at...

Peterson debuts horizontal grinder at ConExpo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Peterson Pacific Corp. , Eugene, Oregon, is debuting the all-new Peterson 4710D horizontal grinder at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/Agg show in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11. The 4710D is designed for high-volume producers with very demanding end-product specifications. The 4710D is powered by a Tier IV Caterpillar C18 engine rated at 755 horsepower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
Pet Friendly Rentals? Mar 11 Potential New Res... 1
Contact me if you have information Mar 10 many victims 1
Get rid of the Grand Jury Mar 9 cut my taxes 1
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC