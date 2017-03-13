Peterson debuts horizontal grinder at ConExpo

Peterson Pacific Corp. , Eugene, Oregon, is debuting the all-new Peterson 4710D horizontal grinder at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/Agg show in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11. The 4710D is designed for high-volume producers with very demanding end-product specifications. The 4710D is powered by a Tier IV Caterpillar C18 engine rated at 755 horsepower.

