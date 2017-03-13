Peterson data software can be used as troubleshooting tool
Peterson Pacific Corp. , Eugene, Oregon, showcased its Peterson+ customer support system at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/Agg show in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11. Peterson+ was designed to enable an integrated team to work together by sharing machine data, helping provide customers the information they need to ensure successful grinding and chipping operations. "Peterson+ is a unique communication network and information system connecting Peterson machines, customers and dealers with Peterson's cloud-based machine monitoring, diagnostics and information systems.
