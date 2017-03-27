Pacific University looks at bringing teacher-training program to Douglas County
About 80 people showed interest at an informational session Thursday about beginning a local teacher-training program in Douglas County. Representatives from Pacific University in Forest Grove and Umpqua Community College participated in the meeting that was held in partnership with the Douglas Education Service District.
