Pac-12 Championship GameThread: Oregon vs. Arizona

Sunday Mar 12

Earlier today, the Ducks had a bombshell dropped on them when it was revealed that Chris Boucher tore his ACL in last night's semifinal against Cal. What is remarkable is the fact that Boucher played the entire second half on that torn ACL.

