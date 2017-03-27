Oregon Ducks blank Washington Huskies...

Oregon Ducks blank Washington Huskies for 2-0 series lead

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Oregonian

Oregon scored a run in the first inning and made it stand as the Ducks held on for a 1-0 win over No. 22 Washington Saturday night at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
Pet Friendly Rentals? Mar 11 Potential New Res... 1
Contact me if you have information Mar 10 many victims 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC