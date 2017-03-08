Nike Creates Special Sneaker for Elton John
The one-of-a-kind shoe is intended to thank the entertainer for his "commitment to diversity and inclusion, and his long-standing relationship with Nike ," the company said today. The upper is inspired by two factors close to John's heart: a British knight's armor and a disco ball.
