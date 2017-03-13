Mozilla, NSF, and U.S. Ignite Reveal $300K in Grants for Gig-Based Projects in Oregon and Louisiana
Mozilla announced on Tuesday that two new cities will have access to its Gigabit Community Fund. They are Eugene, Ore., and Lafayette, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CED.
