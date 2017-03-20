More

More

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is mounting an exhibition showcasing its collection of gorgeous baroque tapestries, the Life of Christ series, which opens at the Cathedral on March 21, 2017. The tapestries and related artifacts will travel to the Jordan Schnitzer Museum Eugene, Oregon in the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
Pet Friendly Rentals? Mar 11 Potential New Res... 1
Contact me if you have information Mar 10 many victims 1
Get rid of the Grand Jury Mar 9 cut my taxes 1
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,698,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC