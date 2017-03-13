Mexican pastor moved to U.S. to share love of God

Sitting in her small church in Sutherlin, Pastor Flora Vergara will tell you that she grew up in LeA3n, Guanajuato, in Mexico, which in English translates into "lion." The name is emblematic of her early childhood and life ahead: mercurial, nomadic, prone to sudden changes that pushed her into new cities, new states and eventually, a new country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.