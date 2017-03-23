Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Eugene woman
This undated photo provided by Lane County Corrections shows Vyacheslav Stefanskiy. Stefanskiy, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Eugene, Ore., woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|4 min
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|5 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar 15
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar 12
|Eugene liberal
|1
|Everybody Wins
|Mar 12
|we all live here
|1
|Pet Friendly Rentals?
|Mar 11
|Potential New Res...
|1
|Contact me if you have information
|Mar 10
|many victims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC