Live Music

MarchFourth always stops in its hometown of Portland every year, bringing its brassy funk, rock and jazz and a slew of acrobats, stilt walkers and more to the local audience. In Portland, they'll be joined by Pimps of Joytime, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside St. Tickets are $20-$23 and available at www.etix.com.

