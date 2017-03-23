Judge recommends UNF completes environmental impact study on timber sale
A U.S. District Court in Eugene recommended that the Umpqua National Forest complete an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Loafer Timber Project before moving forward with the 1,400-acre timber sale. The project is about 60 miles east of Roseburg and includes areas that are part of the Crater Lake Wilderness Proposal, including Umpqua Hot Springs, the Dread and Terror Ridge and Thorne Prairie areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|12 hr
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|17 hr
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar 15
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar 12
|Eugene liberal
|1
|Everybody Wins
|Mar 12
|we all live here
|1
|Pet Friendly Rentals?
|Mar 11
|Potential New Res...
|1
|Contact me if you have information
|Mar 10
|many victims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC