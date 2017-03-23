Judge recommends UNF completes enviro...

Judge recommends UNF completes environmental impact study on timber sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The News-Review

A U.S. District Court in Eugene recommended that the Umpqua National Forest complete an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Loafer Timber Project before moving forward with the 1,400-acre timber sale. The project is about 60 miles east of Roseburg and includes areas that are part of the Crater Lake Wilderness Proposal, including Umpqua Hot Springs, the Dread and Terror Ridge and Thorne Prairie areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roy Williams tow truck driver 12 hr Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often 17 hr Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
Pet Friendly Rentals? Mar 11 Potential New Res... 1
Contact me if you have information Mar 10 many victims 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC