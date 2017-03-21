High pesticide level spurs first recr...

High pesticide level spurs first recreational pot recall

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued its first recall of recreational marijuana after samples of a type of pot were found to contain a level of pesticide residue above the state limit. The Blue Magoo marijuana was sold at Buds 4 U in Mapleton, a community 45 miles west of Eugene, Ore., The Capital Press reported.

