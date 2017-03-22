Health center finds virus on computer with patient info
The health center at Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., is notifying patients that their protected health information may have been compromised after finding one of its computers was infected with a virus for 11 months. The virus was found during routine maintenance in early February and is not believed to have transmitted patient information to a third party, according to a statement from the clinic.
