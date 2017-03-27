Grain Millers investing $100 million
Grain Millers Canada Corp. has announced the initiation of the second phase of a project to add 80,000 metric tonnes of oat product production capacity at its mill in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. The project, totalling $100 million when completed, reinforces the company's leadership in the sourcing, milling, and delivery of safe, responsible and identity-preserved ingredients to customers in the food and beverage industries.
