Eugene priest found guilty of sex with teen prostitute
A jury on Thursday deliberated less than 90 minutes before finding a Eugene priest guilty of paying for sex with an underage prostitute. Daniel MacKay, 42, will return to Lane County Circuit Court next Thursday for sentencing.
