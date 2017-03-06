Eugene priest found guilty of sex wit...

Eugene priest found guilty of sex with teen prostitute

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The News-Review

A jury on Thursday deliberated less than 90 minutes before finding a Eugene priest guilty of paying for sex with an underage prostitute. Daniel MacKay, 42, will return to Lane County Circuit Court next Thursday for sentencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Take a good look at Springfield Feb 19 so sad 1
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Feb 4 ex-subscriber 4
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lane County was issued at March 06 at 9:53AM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC